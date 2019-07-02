MONEY MARKETS-Traders add bets on 50 bps U.S. rate cut in July

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures extended their earlier gains on Tuesday, as traders raised their bets the Federal Reserve would lower borrowing costs by 50 basis points at end of July following comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

At 11:32 a.m. (1532 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 25% chance the U.S. central bank would reduced its target range on interest rates by half a percentage point at its July 30-31 policy meeting, compared with 20% late on Monday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong)