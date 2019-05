NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - The average borrowing cost for U.S. banks to borrow excess reserves overnight from each other was unchanged for a third straight day on Wednesday, New York Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate was 2.45% on Wednesday, leaving its premium over the interest the U.S. central bank pays banks on the excess reserves that they leave with it a record 5 basis points.