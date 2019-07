NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The interest rate U.S. banks charge each other to borrow reserves overnight fell to their lowest level on Friday on signs of easing demand, data from the New York Federal Reserve released on Monday showed.

The average or effective federal funds rate was 2.38% last Friday, down from 2.40% the day before, while the amount of reserves changing hands totaled $69 billion, down from $77 billion the previous day, according to New York Fed data.