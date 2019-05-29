MONEY MARKETS-Traders build bets on Fed cutting rates in September

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. interest rate futures rose on Wednesday with year-end 2019 contracts hitting their highest levels since late 2017 as traders piled on bets the Federal Reserve may lower borrowing costs as early as September.

At 9:29 a.m. (1329 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw a 62% chance the U.S. central bank would lower policy rates by a quarter at its Sept. 17-18 meeting, compared with a 50% likelihood late on Tuesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)