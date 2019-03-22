MONEY MARKETS-Traders see over 50 pct chance on U.S. rate cut in early 2020

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate futures for early 2020 delivery rose on Friday to their highest levels since January, as traders increased their bets the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates due to signs of a slowing global economy.

At 9:30 EDT (1330 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw about 56 percent chance that the U.S. central bank would lower key lending rates by a quarter point to 2.00-2.25 percent at its January 2020 meeting, compared with a 46 percent chance late on Thursday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)