FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
MONEY MARKETS-Traders see slam dunk on rate hike Wednesday, second one of 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 2 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders see slam dunk on rate hike Wednesday, second one of 2017

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures slipped on Tuesday as traders seemed fully prepared for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for a second time in 2017 at its upcoming two-day policy meeting that will begin later in the day.

Rates futures prices matched Wall Street's consensus that U.S. central bank policymakers would raise key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to a target range of 1.00-1.25 percent.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, previously raised rates in March, marking only its third hike since ending its near zero rate policy in December 2015.

At 10:29 EDT (1529 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders priced in a 100 percent probability of a rate hike to 1.00-1.25 percent , CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

Traders showed less conviction about a third rate hike this year in light of recent signs of inflation softening.

Fed funds futures suggested traders saw about a 29 percent chance of rates rising to 1.25-1.50 percent at the Fed's Sept. 19-20 meeting and a 57 percent chance of such a move at its Dec. 12-13 meeting .

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.