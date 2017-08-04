FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Traders raise bets on Dec rate hike after July jobs data
August 4, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 6 days ago

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate futures fell on Friday as a solid July payrolls report indicated further tightening in the labor market, spurring some traders to bet the Federal Reserve may raise rates at its December policy meeting.

At 8:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw a 50 percent chance Fed policy-makers would raise key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to 1.25-1.50 percent at their Dec. 12-13 meeting . That's up from 46 percent shortly before the release of the July payrolls report, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

