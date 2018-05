NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. money market markets have little risk directly from Italian bank debt, with only $1.5 billion in commercial paper and certificates of deposit from three Italian banks, J.P. Morgan Securities analysts said on Wednesday.

“So as far as direct exposure goes, it’s minimal in this space,” J.P. Morgan analysts Alex Roever, Teresa Ho and Ryan Lessing wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)