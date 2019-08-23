MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures add gains after Powell's speech

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures extended their earlier gains on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech at an economic symposium supported bets the U.S. central bank would lower interest rates further.

The U.S. central bank must “look through what may be passing events, focus on how trade developments are affecting the outlook, and adjust policy to promote our objectives” of 2% inflation and strong employment, Powell said in his prepared speech.