MONEY MARKETS-Rising trade tensions revive bets on deep U.S. rate cut

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rallied on Friday as rising trade tensions between China and the United States revived bets the Federal Reserve may lower key borrowing costs by a bold half-point next month.

Earlier Friday, Beijing said it will impose a retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods targeting agricultural and oil products.

“I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet. (Reporting by Richard Leong)