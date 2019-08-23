Bonds News
August 23, 2019 / 4:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MONEY MARKETS-Rising trade tensions revive bets on deep U.S. rate cut

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rallied on Friday as rising trade tensions between China and the United States revived bets the Federal Reserve may lower key borrowing costs by a bold half-point next month.

Earlier Friday, Beijing said it will impose a retaliatory tariffs on about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods targeting agricultural and oil products.

“I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

