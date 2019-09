NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Federal funds futures implied late on Tuesday that traders see about a 51% chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower key borrowing costs by 25 basis points after the policy-setting committee meets on Wednesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool here

The near-even odds for a cut or no move compare to futures pricing a 92% chance of a 25 bps cut just a week ago.