MONEY MARKETS-Dollar LIBOR falls for five straight sessions

* LIBOR set for biggest monthly decline since 2010

* Traders see U.S. Fed in no hurry to raise interest rates

Jan 29 (Reuters) - A key barometer of interbank interest rates declined on Tuesday for the fifth consecutive trading session to its lowest level since early December ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

The London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) to borrow dollars for three months fell to 2.74438 percent, a level not seen since Dec. 4. It has decreased for five straight sessions, matching the longest such stretch since early August.

Three-month dollar LIBOR also is on track for its steepest monthly decline since August 2010.

Traders expect short-term U.S. borrowing costs to decline on worries about slowing economic growth, trade tensions between China and the United States and stock market volatility.

In recent weeks, Fed policy-makers signaled they would be patient about increasing key lending rates further following four rate hikes in 2018.

Traders also await possible clues from central bank officials on whether they would stop shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet earlier than they have projected.

LIBOR is the benchmark rate for $200 trillion worth of dollar-denominated financial products, mainly interest rate swaps and floating-rate loans.

Back in December, LIBOR reached its highest in more than decade, propelled by rate increases by the Fed, rising U.S. government borrowing and a shrinking Fed balance sheet.