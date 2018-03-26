FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 26, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

MONEY MARKETS-Dollar LIBOR/OIS narrows for first time in three weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - A gauge of strain in the U.S. money markets on Monday retreated for the first time in three weeks even as borrowing costs edged higher in the wake of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve last Wednesday.

At 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT GMT), the difference between the three-month dollar London interbank offered rate and three-month overnight indexed swap rate scaled back to 59.596 basis points from Friday’s 59.755 basis points which was the widest since May 2009, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.