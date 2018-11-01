MONEY MARKETS-Dollar Libor posts biggest one-day rise since March

Bonds News
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A key measure on what banks charge each other to borrow three-month dollars registered its largest one-day gain since mid-March, as the U.S. government’s growing debt load and the Federal Reserve’s shrinking balance sheet have ratcheted up private borrowing costs.

The London interbank offered rate to borrow three-month dollars rose 2.3 basis points to 2.5815 percent, the highest since October 2008. This was the biggest daily increase since a near 2.6 basis points rise on March 20. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)

