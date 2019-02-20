MONEY MARKETS-Dollar LIBOR posts biggest rise in two months

Feb 20 (Reuters) - A key barometer of interbank borrowing costs recorded its biggest rise in two months on Wednesday, reversing three days of declines tied to expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates in 2019.

The London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) to borrow dollars for three months climbed to 2.66338 percent from Tuesday’s 2.64125 percent, which was the lowest level since Nov. 15.

The move was the biggest single-day rise since a 3.4-basis point jump on Dec. 20.

LIBOR is the benchmark rate for $200 trillion worth of dollar-denominated financial products, mainly interest rate swaps and floating-rate loans.

In December, LIBOR reached its highest in more than decade at 2.82375 percent, propelled by the Fed’s rate increases, rising U.S. government borrowing and a shrinking Fed balance sheet.

In late January, the Fed said it would be “patient” before ratcheting key lending rates higher. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the case for rate increases had “weakened” in recent weeks.

The U.S. central bank also signaled it was prepared to adjust the normalization of its balance sheet.