MONEY MARKETS-Dollar LIBOR resumes rise ahead of Fed meeting

Nov 6 (Reuters) - A key gauge of what banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months rose on Tuesday in advance of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later this week.

The London interbank offered rate to borrow three-month dollars edged up 0.2 basis point to 2.59125 percent, following a 0.3 basis point decline on Monday.

Three-month LIBOR has risen 14 of the last 15 sessions, prompted by the Fed’s rate hikes, rising U.S. government borrowing and a shrinking Federal Reserve balance sheet.

LIBOR is the benchmark rate for $200 trillion of dollar-denominated financial products, mainly interest rate swaps and floating-rate loans.

Fed policymakers are not expected to raise key short-term interest rates at their upcoming meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, but traders waited to see whether they offer clues about possible rate increases in December and in 2019.