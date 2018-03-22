FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 22, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

MONEY MARKETS-Dollar LIBOR rises to highest level since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - A global benchmark for banks to borrow dollars for three months on Thursday rose to its highest level since late 2008, a day after the Federal Reserve as expected lifted key short-term borrowing costs by a quarter point.

The London interbank offering rate (LIBOR) for three-month dollars, a reference rate for $200 trillion worth of dollar-denominated financial products, was set at 2.27108 percent, the highest since November 2008. On Wednesday, it stood at 2.24614 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.