Bonds News
June 5, 2019 / 1:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

MONEY MARKETS-Poor ADP jobs data bolsters U.S. rate-cut bets

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures jumped on Wednesday as a disappointing ADP report on private-sector jobs growth in May touched off a fresh round of bets the Federal Reserve would lower key lending rates multiple times by year-end.

At 9:04 a.m. (1304 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw a 62.2% chance the U.S. central bank would cut interest rates by at least 75 basis points through December, up from 54% late on Tuesday and from 14% a week earlier, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below