MONEY MARKETS-Poor ADP jobs data bolsters U.S. rate-cut bets

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures jumped on Wednesday as a disappointing ADP report on private-sector jobs growth in May touched off a fresh round of bets the Federal Reserve would lower key lending rates multiple times by year-end.

At 9:04 a.m. (1304 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw a 62.2% chance the U.S. central bank would cut interest rates by at least 75 basis points through December, up from 54% late on Tuesday and from 14% a week earlier, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)