Bonds News
June 3, 2019 / 2:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders build bets Fed to cut U.S. rates in July

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures jumped on Monday as traders increased their bets the Federal Reserve would begin lowering key lending rates next month to avert a recession due to growing global trade conflicts.

At 10:20 a.m. (1420 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 53% chance the U.S. central bank would reduce key short-term borrowing costs by a quarter point to 2.00%-2.25% at its July 30-31 policy meeting. This was roughly the same level as on late Friday and compared with 18% a week earlier, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below