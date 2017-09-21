FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017 / 5:45 PM / a month ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders build bets on U.S. rate increase in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures declined to session lows on Thursday as traders accumulated bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for a third time in 2017 at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting.

Federal funds futures January 2018 contract hit its weakest price since early July and implied traders saw a 78 percent chance of a December rate increase, compared with 72 percent late on Wednesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

