MONEY MARKETS-Traders raise bets on U.S. rate cut after dismal retail sales data

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures added to earlier gains on Thursday as data that showed the steepest drop in domestic retail sales in nine years in December spurred traders to boost bets that the Federal Reserve would cut key lending rates by the end of the year.

At 8:32 EST (1332 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 15 percent probability the U.S. central bank would lower overnight interbank borrowing costs by a quarter point, up from 7 percent late on Wednesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)