Bonds News
March 8, 2019 / 2:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders raises U.S. rate-cut view as U.S. payrolls data fall short

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures added small gains on Friday as domestic payrolls grew 20,000 in February, marking their small increase since September 2017, which was offset by a drop in unemployment and an unexpectedly strong rise in wages.

At 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders see nearly a 30 percent chance the Federal Reserve would lower key lending rates at its December policy meeting, higher than a 19 percent perceived probability late on Thursday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below