MONEY MARKETS-Traders raises U.S. rate-cut view as U.S. payrolls data fall short

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures added small gains on Friday as domestic payrolls grew 20,000 in February, marking their small increase since September 2017, which was offset by a drop in unemployment and an unexpectedly strong rise in wages.

At 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders see nearly a 30 percent chance the Federal Reserve would lower key lending rates at its December policy meeting, higher than a 19 percent perceived probability late on Thursday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong)