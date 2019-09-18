Bonds News
September 18, 2019 / 11:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders see even chances of a U.S. rate cut

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures held steady early Wednesday, as traders’ positions reflected their view that it is a coin toss whether the Federal Reserve would decrease key lending rates following its two-day policy meeting.

At 7:06 a.m. (1106 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders see about a 52% chance the central bank would cut rates by a quarter point to 1.75%-2.00%, compared with 49% late on Tuesday and 88% a month earlier, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below