MONEY MARKETS-Traders see even chances of a U.S. rate cut

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures held steady early Wednesday, as traders’ positions reflected their view that it is a coin toss whether the Federal Reserve would decrease key lending rates following its two-day policy meeting.

At 7:06 a.m. (1106 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders see about a 52% chance the central bank would cut rates by a quarter point to 1.75%-2.00%, compared with 49% late on Tuesday and 88% a month earlier, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)