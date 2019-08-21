Bonds News
August 21, 2019 / 6:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders stick to 25 bps rate-cut bets after Fed minutes

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures held at lower levels on Wednesday as traders stuck to their bets the Federal Reserve would lower key lending rates by a quarter-point in September, following their first rate cut since 2008 last month.

The Fed released its minutes on its July 30-31 policy meeting on Wednesday, which showed a couple of officials calling for a 50 basis-point rate cut, steeper than the 25-basis point decrease the central bank decided on.

At 2:10 p.m. (1810 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw a 98.1% chance of a quarter-point cut to 1.75-2.00% at next month’s policy meeting, little changed after the release of the latest Fed minutes. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below