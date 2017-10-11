FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Traders stick to U.S. December rate hike view after Fed minutes
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 7:46 PM / 4 days ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders stick to U.S. December rate hike view after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures held steady on Wednesday as traders stuck to their bets on a possible U.S. rate hike in December following the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes on its Sept. 19-20 policy meeting.

Federal funds futures implied traders still saw an 88 percent chance the U.S. central bank would increase key overnight borrowing costs at the Dec. 12-13 meeting after the Fed minutes showed concerns about the weak level of domestic inflation, CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)

