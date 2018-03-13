FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 2:17 PM / a day ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders stick to U.S. rate-hike bets after Feb CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures edged higher on Tuesday as domestic consumer price growth slowed in line with analyst forecasts, reinforcing the view the Federal Reserve would not speed up its pace of rate increases to clamp down inflation.

At 10:12 a.m. (1412 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders expected about a 25 percent chance the central bank would raise key short-term borrowing costs four times in 2018, with the next rate increase likely to occur at the Fed’s next policy meeting next week, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

