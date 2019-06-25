MONEY MARKETS-Traders trim bets on 50 bps rate cut after Bullard's remarks

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures fell on Tuesday as traders reduced their bets the Federal Reserve would lower key lending rates by half a percentage point next month following comments on such a move from St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard.

At 2:17 p.m. (1817 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw a 35% chance the U.S. central bank would decrease short-term rates by 50 basis points at its July 30-31 policy meeting, down from a 42% likelihood late on Monday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)