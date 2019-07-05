MONEY MARKETS-Traders trim bets on bold Fed rate cut in July

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures extended their earlier fall on Friday as traders pared their bets the Federal Reserve would lower key lending rates by an aggressive 50 basis points in the wake of a strong rebound in job growth in June.

At 9:04 a.m. (1304 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders now only see a 9.0% chance the U.S. central bank will decrease key money market rates by half a point, down from 29% on Wednesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Thursday for the U.S. Fourth of July holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)