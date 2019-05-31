MONEY MARKETS-Trades pile on bets on multiple U.S. rate cuts

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate futures rose on Friday as traders increased their bets on more than one rate cut from the Federal Reserve in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs on Mexico in a move to stop illegal immigrants entering the United States.

At 9:53 a.m. (1353 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders saw a 59% chance the central bank would lower key lending rates twice or more by year-end, compared with a 47% probability late on Thursday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)