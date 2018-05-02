FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 3:08 PM / in 2 hours

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. bill rates edge up after Treasury plan on 2-month supply

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills rose modestly on Wednesday after the Treasury Department said it planned to introduce a two-month debt issue later this year in an effort to raise more money to fund a growing federal deficit.

The Treasury, which had been widely expected to add a new short-dated maturity, did not offer details on the timing and size of its first two-month bill auction.

Wednesday’s two-month T-bill plan was part of the Treasury’s quarterly refunding announcement for next week when it will sell $73 billion in three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt, raising $33.9 billion in new cash.

“Where the refunding was interesting was that the Treasury confirmed that a 2-month bill would be introduced later this year, but the key operational detail of when such a bill would settle was left to the imagination of market participants,” Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets wrote in a research note.

At 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), the interest rate on one-month bills was up 1 basis point at 1.66 percent, while the three-month bill rate was little changed at 1.820 percent, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

