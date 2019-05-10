MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rate falls for a second day

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The interest that U.S. banks charge each other to borrow reserves decreased for a second day to 2.38% on Thursday, its lowest level since Dec. 19, according to New York Federal Reserve data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, federal funds rate has fallen after the Federal Reserve’s adjustment last week on what it pays banks on reserves (IOER). The fed funds rate’s premium over IOER declined to 3 basis points from 4 basis points on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)