MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rate gap vs interest on excess reserves grows

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The average borrowing cost for U.S. banks to borrow excess reserves overnight rose further above what the Federal Reserve pays on excess reserves on Wednesday, according to New York Federal Reserve data on Thursday.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate climbed to 2.42% from 2.41% on Tuesday, bringing its premium over the interest rate the U.S. central bank pays on the excess reserves that banks leave with it to 2 basis points from 1 basis point.

The gap between the two interest rates suggested tighter conditions in money markets this week as investors withdrew huge amounts of cash from bank and money market amounts to make their annual tax payments by the April 15th deadline.

Daily fed funds trading volume totaled $55 billion for a second day on Wednesday, its lowest level in about three months, the latest New York Fed data showed.

The recent widening of the spread between the effective fed funds rate and the IOER has sparked worries about a dwindling amount of reserves that banks lend to one another, stemming from the Fed’s reduction of its balance sheet and the government’s heavy issuance of Treasury bills to fund its spending.

Some analysts and Fed officials have noted this market move also reflects a structural shift in the fed funds market and from tougher regulations that affect how banks manage their reserves in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

“As long as these rates remain relatively stable and at modest spreads above IOER, we don’t see this as indicating that reserves are not well supplied,” Lorie Logan, who is the head of market operations monitoring and analysis at th New York Fed, said in a prepared speech at an event sponsored by the Money Marketeers of New York University, late on Wednesday.

The Fed said in March it planned to end the reduction of its Treasury and mortgage bond holdings by September.