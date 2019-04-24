MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rate holds at 2.44% for three sessions

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The average borrowing cost for U.S. banks to borrow excess reserves overnight was unchanged on Tuesday, holding above what the Federal Reserve pays on excess reserves, according to New York Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate was 2.44% for three consecutive sessions. Its premium over the interest rate the U.S. central bank pays on the excess reserves that banks leave with it remained at a record 4 basis points.