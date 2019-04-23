MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rate holds at 2.44%

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The average borrowing cost for U.S. banks to borrow excess reserves overnight was unchanged on Monday, holding above what the Federal Reserve pays on excess reserves, New York Federal Reserve data released on Tuesday showed.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate was 2.44% for a second day. Its premium over the interest rate the U.S. central bank pays on the excess reserves that banks leave with it stayed at a record 4 basis points.

It was also 6 basis points below the top end of the Fed’s target range on short-term interest rates. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)