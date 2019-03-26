MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rate returns to parity with interest on reserves

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The average borrowing cost for U.S. banks to borrow excess reserves overnight from each other fell to return to parity with what the Federal Reserve pays on excess reserves on Monday, according to New York Federal Reserve data on Tuesday.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate slipped to 2.40 percent, matching the interest rate the U.S. central bank pays on the excess reserves that banks leave with it..

Last Thursday, the effective fed funds rate rose to 2.41 percent, running above the interest on excess reserves for the first time ever. It held at 2.41 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)