MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rate returns to parity with interest on reserves

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The average borrowing cost for U.S. banks to borrow excess reserves overnight from each other fell to return to parity with what the Federal Reserve pays on excess reserves on Monday, according to New York Federal Reserve data on Tuesday.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate slipped to 2.40 percent, matching the interest rate the U.S. central bank pays on the excess reserves that banks leave with it..

Last Thursday, the effective fed funds rate rose to 2.41 percent, running above the interest on excess reserves (IOER) for the first time ever. It held at 2.41 percent on Friday.

The fed funds rate’s rise above IOER had stoked concerns about the scarcity of excess bank reserves and the risk that it would drive up borrowing costs in money markets for banks and Wall Street to find short-term financing.

Monday’s decline in the fed funds rate coincided with a pickup in the volume of interbank loans transacted. It totaled $78 billion, more than the $70 billion on Friday, the New York Fed data released on Tuesday showed.

Last Wednesday, the Fed, following a two-day policy meeting, said that as of May it would slow its monthly reduction of as much as $50 billion in its massive bond holdings, and stop them altogether in September.

Some analysts and traders have attributed the Fed’s balance sheet normalization that began in late 2017 for a decline in excess bank reserves.

Meanwhile, another closely-watched gauge on interbank borrowing costs fell on Tuesday.

The London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) to borrow dollars for three months decreased 1.137 basis points to 2.59738 percent, a two-week low.

LIBOR is the benchmark rate for $200 trillion worth of dollar-denominated financial products, mainly interest rate swaps and floating-rate loans.