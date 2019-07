NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The interest rate U.S. banks charge each other to borrow reserves overnight rose on Tuesday for a second day, data from the New York Federal Reserve released on Wednesday showed.

The average or effective federal funds rate was 2.41% last Tuesday, up from 2.40% the day before, while the amount of reserves changing hands totaled $64 billion, up from $63 billion the prior day, according to New York Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)