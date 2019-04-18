MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rate rises, its gap vs interest on excess reserves grows

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The average borrowing cost for U.S. banks to borrow excess reserves overnight rose further above what the Federal Reserve pays on excess reserves on Wednesday, according to New York Federal Reserve data on Thursday.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate climbed to 2.42% from 2.41% on Tuesday, bringing its premium over the interest rate the U.S. central bank pays on the excess reserves that banks leave with it to 2 basis points from 1 basis point. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)