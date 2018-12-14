MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rate shows less lending strain

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A barometer on U.S. overnight bank borrowing costs remained below what the Federal Reserve pays banks on excess reserves on Thursday for a third straight day, suggesting some easing in lending strain, New York Federal Reserve data released on Friday showed.

The “effective,” or average, rate in the federal funds market, where banks borrow excess reserves from one another to meet regulatory requirement, was 2.19 percent on Thursday, while the U.S. central bank is paying 2.20 percent on excess reserves. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)