MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rate stays above interest on reserves

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - The average borrowing cost for U.S. banks to borrow excess reserves overnight from each other was above what the Federal Reserve pays on excess reserves for a second day on Thursday, according to New York Federal Reserve data on Friday.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate came in at 2.41 percent, above the 2.40 percent interest rate the U.S. central bank pays on the excess reserves that banks leave with it. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)