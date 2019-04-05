MONEY MARKETS-U.S. fed funds rates hold steady for fourth day

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The overnight borrowing cost U.S. banks charge to borrow excess reserves averaged 2.41% for a fourth day on Thursday, signaling a stabilization in wholesale lending conditions after they tightened at the end of the first quarter, according to New York Federal Reserve data released on Friday.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate’s premium above what the U.S. central bank pays on the excess reserves remained at 1 basis point.