MONEY MARKETS-U.S. federal funds rate stays at 2.41%

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - The average borrowing cost for U.S. banks to borrow excess reserves overnight held steady on Tuesday, as banks ramped up lending to each other in the beginning of the second quarter, New York Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday showed.

The average or “effective” federal funds rate was unchanged from Monday at 2.41%. Its premium above what the U.S. central bank pays on the excess reserves remained at 1 basis point. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)