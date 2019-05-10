MONEY MARKETS-U.S. money market rates fall, some lowest since December

(Adds background, graphic)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The interest that U.S. banks charge each other to borrow reserves decreased for a second day to 2.38% on Thursday, its lowest level since Dec. 19, according to New York Federal Reserve data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, federal funds rate has fallen after the Federal Reserve’s adjustment last week on what it pays banks on reserves (IOER). The fed funds rate’s premium over IOER declined to 3 basis points from 4 basis points on Wednesday.

Other money market rates have fallen after the Federal Reserve’s IOER move to encourage banks to lend their reserves rather than leaving them with the central bank.

Last week, the Fed lowered the IOER by 5 basis points to 2.35% while leaving its target range at 2.25%-2.50%.

The Overnight Bank Funding Rate decreased to 2.37% on Thursday, the lowest since Dec. 19, from 2.38% on Wednesday, while the Secured Overnight Financing Rate fell to 2.41%, the lowest since March, from 2.43% on Wednesday.

The Overnight Bank Funding Rate includes fed funds trades, some Eurodollar transactions and some domestic deposit deals.

The Secured Overnight Finance Rate measures the borrowing costs in the repurchase agreement (repo) market.