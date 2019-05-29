MONEY MARKETS-U.S. money market rates rise before month-end

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Some borrowing costs in U.S. money markets rose on Tuesday with rising demand for cash to finance trading positions and bank reserves as month-end approaches, based on data from the New York Federal Reserve released on Wednesday.

In the federal funds market where banks borrow reserves overnight, the interest rate banks charge each other averaged 2.39% on Tuesday, compared with 2.38% on Friday.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)