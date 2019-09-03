Bonds News
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rate futures rise as U.S. factory sector contracts

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate futures rose on Tuesday as a private industry report showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since 2016 in August amid escalated trade tensions between China and the United States.

At 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), federal funds futures implied traders were fully positioned for the Federal Reserve to lower key borrowing costs later this month with a 10% possibility of a 50 basis-point decrease, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

