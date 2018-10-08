FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

D.C. court tosses fishing groups' lawsuit against ocean monument

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has dismissed a lawsuit by five New England fishermen’s groups challenging the U.S. government’s designation of more than 3 million acres in the Atlantic Ocean as a national monument, putting it off limits to most fishing.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Friday said former President Barack Obama acted within his authority under the 1906 U.S. Antiquities Act when he established the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts area about 130 miles southeast of Cape Cod as a national marine monument in 2016.

