Revel suspends New York moped sharing service after second reported death

July 28 (Reuters) - Electric moped sharing service Revel said on Tuesday it was suspending service in New York after a second rider was reported killed in the city in recent weeks.

Revel said in a statement it was “reviewing and strengthening our rider accountability and safety measures and communicating with city officials, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future.”

Numerous New York media outlets reported a 32-year-old man was killed early Tuesday after crashing a Revel moped into a light pole in Queens. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)