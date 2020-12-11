Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration moves forward on weapons sale to Morocco

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s administration moved forward with $1 billion in sales of drones and precision-guided weapons to Morocco on Friday, sending a notice to Congress about the potential deals, according to sources familiar with the notification.

Products in the sales include four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by privately-held General Atomics, and Hellfire, Paveway and JDAM precision-guided munitions made by Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing, the sources said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone; editing by Diane Craft

