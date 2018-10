Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. lenders are expected to make fewer mortgages in 2019 as rising borrowing costs will likely reduce demand from homeowners to refinance their existing homes, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.

Total mortgage originations are projected to slip to $1.63 trillion next year from an $1.64 trillion in 2018, according to the Washington-based industry group. (Reporting by Richard Leong)