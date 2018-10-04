FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 4, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. mortgage rates may jump 10-15 bps - Freddie Mac economist

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs on U.S. 30-year mortgages would increase 10 to 15 basis points by next week if benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were to stay near their seven-year peak, Freddie Mac’s chief economist Sam Khater said on Thursday.

U.S. bond yields jumped on Wednesday in the wake of stunningly strong data on private hiring and the service sector, together with hints from Federal Reserve officials that the central bank may raise interest rates for a fourth time this year in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.